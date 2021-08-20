Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.46.

BILL opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.11 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.85. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,749 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

