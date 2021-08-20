BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 306,900 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

