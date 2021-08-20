Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 147,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Birks Group worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BGI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,764. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

