Bitball Treasure Price Up 76.3% Over Last Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $90.96 or 0.00192312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $40.93 million and $535,670.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

