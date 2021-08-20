Bitcoin SV Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $323.34 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $160.91 or 0.00341649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $323.34 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,096.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.44 or 0.01404420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00122132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,819,264 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.