BitcoinHD Achieves Market Cap of $13.19 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $13.19 million and $1.30 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00138037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00148386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,247.76 or 1.00019894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.12 or 0.00918225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00703045 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars.

