BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.08 or 0.00831305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00049269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.