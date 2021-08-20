BITTO Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $641,538.36 and approximately $174,626.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.00382804 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.00955487 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.