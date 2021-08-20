BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BJ opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

