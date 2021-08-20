BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

BJ opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

Several analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

