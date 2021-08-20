BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

BJ opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 43,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

