BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $61.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

NYSE BJ opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $54.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,299,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,859,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

