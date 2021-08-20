Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,696. Black Hills has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 32.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

