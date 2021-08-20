Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.58.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $75.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

