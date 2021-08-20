BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,092,600.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,854.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00.

BlackLine stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

