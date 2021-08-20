bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after buying an additional 318,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

