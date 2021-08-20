BMO Capital Markets Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$51.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.84.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $35.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

