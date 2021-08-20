Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

