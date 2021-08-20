Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of BCEI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 452,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,682. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

