Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after acquiring an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

