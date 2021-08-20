Bonded Finance (BOND) Reaches One Day Volume of $114,279.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $114,279.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00851446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

