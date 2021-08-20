Bondly (BONDLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $685,512.32

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $685,512.32 and approximately $294,858.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00858887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00109467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048366 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

