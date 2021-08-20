Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOZTY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske raised shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of BOZTY opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

