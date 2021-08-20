BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

