Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

III has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial lifted their price target on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ III opened at $6.53 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

