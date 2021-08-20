Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,477.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

