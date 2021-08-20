BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 108,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 156,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,296. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $367,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $259,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

