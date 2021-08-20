BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 108,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 156,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,296. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
