Bragg Gaming Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (OTCMKTS:BRGGF)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bragg Gaming Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of BRGGF stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

