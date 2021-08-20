Brandon M. Cruz Purchases 78,263 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $18.24.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in GoHealth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GoHealth by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GoHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

