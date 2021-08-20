Breville Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:BRG)

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.
Breville Group Company Profile
