Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.74

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 4242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgetown by 32.4% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 195,943 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.