Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $67.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.61.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

