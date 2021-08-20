Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.61.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Brinker International by 105,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

