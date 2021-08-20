Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.92, but opened at $48.29. Brinker International shares last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 19,306 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,533.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

