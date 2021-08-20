Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $473.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

