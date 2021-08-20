Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) PT Raised to $158.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of BR opened at $173.73 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,248 shares of company stock worth $8,052,135. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after buying an additional 83,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

