Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.66. 711,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

