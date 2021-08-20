Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$2.82 EPS

Analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.31). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($2.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($12.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 13,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

