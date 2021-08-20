Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.30 Million

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post sales of $421.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.40 million. Forward Air posted sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Forward Air by 112,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 81.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Forward Air by 1.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.