Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.51. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.40. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

