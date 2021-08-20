Brokerages Anticipate Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnite will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnite.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.27 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $80,835.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 327,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Magnite by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.