Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce sales of $5.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,392,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $221.88. 3,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,769. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

