Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.08. Yelp reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,717. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yelp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Yelp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Yelp by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,935 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 171,272 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

