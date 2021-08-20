Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.14. Zoetis reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $206.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.18. The company has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

