Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,486,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,976,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06. 8X8 has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

