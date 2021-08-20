Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $3.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.86 to $20.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.10. 1,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.88. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

