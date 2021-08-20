Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.10. McKesson posted earnings per share of $4.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $20.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $20.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.77. 14,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,309. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.