Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce $22.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.77 million and the lowest is $21.69 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $86.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.47 million to $87.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $103.55 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $106.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,420. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 356,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

