Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.49 Million

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $144.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.32 million. WesBanco posted sales of $155.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $587.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $594.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $581.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 210,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.