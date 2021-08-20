Brokerages Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Price Target at $90.25

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

